Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin has addressed allegations surrounding the leaked recording of Moesha Boduong’s personal assistant, clarifying her involvement and expressing her dismay over the situation.

In an interview, with Delay, Salma Mumin began by expressing her concern for Moesha Boduong’s well-being, emphasizing that discussing her personal struggles does not bring her any satisfaction.

She stated, “Moesha is not fine, so talking about her doesn’t make me feel good.”

Addressing the circumstances surrounding the leaked recording, Mumin explained that she was at the residence of actor Elikem Kumordzie when she received a call from Moesha Boduong’s personal assistant.

Recalling the call, Mumin stated that she was shocked by the unexpected nature of the conversation.

“I had seen Moesha on a certain storey building, and I knew things weren’t okay,” Mumin said, implying her concern for Boduong’s well-being prior to the call.

Regarding her interaction with Moesha Boduong, Mumin clarified that they had not been in contact for over seven years until Boduong reached out to her via direct message.

Nonetheless, Salma Mumin stated that she believed they had reconciled and moved past any previous issues after she posted a birthday message for Boduong.

Explaining the events leading up to the recording, Mumin revealed that Elikem Kumordzie suggested recording the call for evidence purposes, given the sensitive nature of the conversation.

She emphasized that she was not the one who leaked the recording and expressed confusion over how it became public.

“We used Elikem’s phone to record, and I don’t know how it leaked, but the two of us had it, and I wasn’t the one who leaked it,” Mumin asserted.

Check out the video below:

