Actress Salma Mumin has refuted claims suggesting that her lavish lifestyle is funded by dubious means.

According to her, her entrepreneurial ventures have been a success, while acknowledging her attraction to affluent suitors as a plus.

During an interview on the Delay Show, Salma dismissed allegations of relying on wealthy men to fund her opulent lifestyle. She clarified that her clothing and food businesses serve as the primary sources of financing her extravagant living.

“Yes, my clothing business and food ventures sponsor my trips. I am a very beautiful woman, but my success is a result of hard work and entrepreneurship, not just appearances,” she affirmed.

While addressing her evolving perception of being a “slay queen,” Salma expressed disappointment at being associated with transactional relationships.

“When slay queen started, it was women who could dress well and live a good life, but with time, the definition changed to girls who were into runs, so I just had to refrain from it,” she lamented.

Moreover, Salma candidly admitted that her beauty often attracts the attention of wealthy men, who are inclined to support her financially.

“I am a beautiful woman, and I’m lucky when it comes to wealthy men. I’m not even attracted to men who are not rich,” she disclosed.

