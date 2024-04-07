Two persons have been reportedly amputated with others still hospitalized at Akyem Abirem Government Hospital after a Toyota HiAce H100 ran into mourners at a funeral grounds in Akyem Mamaso in Eastern Region.

The near-fatal accident occurred Saturday afternoon at the funeral of a 38-year-old driver, Kofi Emmanuel.

Information gathered by Adom News’ Kwasi Azor indicates that, it has become customary for drivers to showcase their driving skills as a tribute whenever a fellow driver passes away.

Unfortunately, during one such display, the Toyota HiAce H100 rammed into mourners, resulting in the grievous injuries.

The injured, according to the Assemblyman of Mamaso Electoral area, Akomea Kwakye Dennis, are on admission at the Abirem Government Hospital and those in very critical condition have been transferred to Koforidua St. Joseph Catholic Hospital for treatment.

He said the driver has been arrested and the vehicle impounded by the Akyem Abirem District Police Command.

