Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Gomoa Central constituency, Rachel Appoh, has expressed her frustration over the incessant accidents every time she prepares for an election.

She revealed she has had one domestic accident and three motor accidents in the last few years.

Prior to all five elections, the former Gomoa Central Member of Parliament said she was involved in a crash.

The latest, Ms. Appoh noted, was in October 2023 when she picked nomination forms to contest the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) parliamentary primaries resulting in her withdrawal from the race.

Narrating her recent ordeal in an interview on UTV monitored by Adomonline.com, Rachel Appoh, who doubles as an accountant and auditor, explained that she had traveled for a short course in USA and was planning to return to participate in the primaries.

However, while attending a wedding event, her car was unexpectedly rammed into by an unlicensed driver who was engrossed in social media activity.

The MP lamented that, all the accidents, have been the result of the mistakes of others – a situation, she described as worrying.

The string of accidents has left her deeply concerned, particularly as she prepares for future electoral endeavors.

Ms. Appoh expressed her dismay at the recurrence of such incidents and called for greater vigilance and caution on the roads to prevent further accidents.

