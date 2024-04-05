The Police through an intelligence-led operation and investigation, has arrested six persons including four juveniles who are all students of Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (PRESEC), Legon, Accra for staging a kidnapping incident.

The two adults have been identified as Isaac Kissi Adjei alias Kofi Black and Courage Teiko alias Timmy.

Preliminary investigations revealed that, one of the juveniles, in an attempt to extort money from his parents to enable him travel abroad, conspired with the others to stage the kidnapping incident.

The Police in a statement explained in the process, they demanded an amount of GH₵ 340,000.00 as ransom from the alleged victim’s parents.

The investigation further disclosed that the juveniles together with the two others succeeded in collecting an amount of GH₵20,000.00 of the total ransom demanded.

In line with best practice, the identities of the juveniles have been withheld and their parents and Guardians have been duly informed, as Police investigations into the incident continues.

Below is the statement: