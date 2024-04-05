What a year it’s been for the planet’s billionaires, whose fortunes continue to swell as global stock markets shrug off war, political unrest and lingering inflation.

There are now more billionaires than ever: 2,781 in all, 141 more than last year and 26 more than the record set in 2021.

They’re richer than ever, worth $14.2 trillion in aggregate, up by $2 trillion from 2023 and $1.1 trillion above the previous record, also set in 2021.

Two-thirds of the list’s members are worth more than a year ago; only one fourth are poorer.

Much of the gains come from the top 20, who added a combined $700 billion in wealth since 2023, and from the U.S., which now boasts a record 813 billionaires worth a combined $5.7 trillion.

China remains second, with 473 (including Hong Kong) worth $1.7 trillion, despite weak consumer spending and a real estate bust that helped wipe out some $300 billion in wealth. India, which has 200 billionaires (also a record), ranks third.

To calculate networth, we used stock prices and exchange rates from March 8, 2024.

Here are the top 20 richest people in the world on the 2024 Forbes list:

Net Worth: $233 Billion | Age: 75 | Country/Territory: France | Industry: Fashion & Retail

Bernard Arnault oversees the LVMH empire of 75 fashion and cosmetics brands, including Louis Vuitton and Sephora.

Net Worth: $195 Billion | Age: 52 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Automotive

Elon Musk cofounded six companies, including electric car maker Tesla, rocket producer SpaceX and tunneling startup Boring Company.

Net Worth: $194 Billion | Age: 60 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Technology

Jeff Bezos founded e-commerce giant Amazon in 1994 out of his Seattle garage.

Net Worth: $177 Billion | Age: 39 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Technology

A 19-year-old Mark Zuckerberg started Facebook in 2004 for students to match names with photos of classmates.

Net Worth: $141 Billion | Age: 79 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Technology

Larry Ellison is chairman, chief technology officer and cofounder of software giant Oracle, of which he owns just under 40%.

Net Worth: $133 Billion | Age: 93 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Finance & Investments

Known as the “Oracle of Omaha,” Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors of all time.

Net Worth: $128 Billion | Age: 68 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Technology

Bill Gates diversified his fortune from software firm Microsoft into dozens of holdings, including waste disposal firm Republic Services and tractor maker Deere & Co.

Net Worth: $121 Billion | Age: 68 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Technology

Steve Ballmer is the high-wattage former CEO of Microsoft, who led the company from 2000 to 2014.

Net Worth: $116 Billion | Age: 66 | Country/Territory: India | Industry: Diversified

Mukesh Ambani chairs and runs $110 billion (revenue) Reliance Industries, which has interests in petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecom, retail and financial services.

Net Worth: $114 Billion | Age: 51 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Technology

Larry Page stepped down as CEO of Alphabet, the parent company of Google, in 2019 but remains a board member and a controlling shareholder.

Net Worth: $110 Billion | Age: 50 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Technology

Sergey Brin stepped down as president of Alphabet, parent company of Google, in December 2019 but remains a board member and a controlling shareholder.

Net Worth: $106 Billion | Age: 82 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Finance & Investments

Michael Bloomberg cofounded financial information and media company Bloomberg LP in 1981.

Net Worth: $103 Billion | Age: 88 | Country/Territory: Spain | Industry: Fashion & Retail

Amancio Ortega of Spain is one of the wealthiest clothing retailers in the world.

Net Worth: $102 Billion | Age: 84 | Country/Territory: Mexico | Industry: Telecom

Mexico’s richest person, Carlos Slim Helú and his family control América Móvil, Latin America’s biggest mobile telecom firm.

Net Worth: $99.5 Billion | Age: 70 | Country/Territory: France | Industry: Fashion & Retail

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, the granddaughter of the founder of L’Oreal, is the richest woman in the world.

Net Worth: $91 Billion | Age: 59 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Technology

Michael Dell is chairman and CEO of Dell Technologies, which formed in 2016 via Dell’s $60 billion merger with computer storage giant EMC.

Net Worth: $84 Billion | Age: 61 | Country/Territory: India | Industry: Diversified

Gautam Adani is chairman of the $32 billion (revenue) Adani Group, with interests in ports, airports, power generation and transmission, and green energy, among others.

Net Worth: $78.4 Billion | Age: 75 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Fashion & Retail

Jim Walton is the youngest son of Walmart founder Sam Walton.

Net Worth: $77.4 Billion | Age: 79 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Fashion & Retail

Rob Walton is the eldest son of Walmart founder Sam Walton.

