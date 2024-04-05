What a year it’s been for the planet’s billionaires, whose fortunes continue to swell as global stock markets shrug off war, political unrest and lingering inflation.
There are now more billionaires than ever: 2,781 in all, 141 more than last year and 26 more than the record set in 2021.
They’re richer than ever, worth $14.2 trillion in aggregate, up by $2 trillion from 2023 and $1.1 trillion above the previous record, also set in 2021.
Two-thirds of the list’s members are worth more than a year ago; only one fourth are poorer.
Much of the gains come from the top 20, who added a combined $700 billion in wealth since 2023, and from the U.S., which now boasts a record 813 billionaires worth a combined $5.7 trillion.
China remains second, with 473 (including Hong Kong) worth $1.7 trillion, despite weak consumer spending and a real estate bust that helped wipe out some $300 billion in wealth. India, which has 200 billionaires (also a record), ranks third.
To calculate networth, we used stock prices and exchange rates from March 8, 2024.
Here are the top 20 richest people in the world on the 2024 Forbes list:
1. Bernard Arnault & family
Net Worth: $233 Billion | Age: 75 | Country/Territory: France | Industry: Fashion & Retail
Bernard Arnault oversees the LVMH empire of 75 fashion and cosmetics brands, including Louis Vuitton and Sephora.
2. Elon Musk
Net Worth: $195 Billion | Age: 52 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Automotive
Elon Musk cofounded six companies, including electric car maker Tesla, rocket producer SpaceX and tunneling startup Boring Company.
3. Jeff Bezos
Net Worth: $194 Billion | Age: 60 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Technology
Jeff Bezos founded e-commerce giant Amazon in 1994 out of his Seattle garage.
4. Mark Zuckerber
Net Worth: $177 Billion | Age: 39 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Technology
A 19-year-old Mark Zuckerberg started Facebook in 2004 for students to match names with photos of classmates.
5. Larry Ellison
Net Worth: $141 Billion | Age: 79 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Technology
Larry Ellison is chairman, chief technology officer and cofounder of software giant Oracle, of which he owns just under 40%.
6. Warren Buffett
Net Worth: $133 Billion | Age: 93 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Finance & Investments
Known as the “Oracle of Omaha,” Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors of all time.
7. Bill Gates
Net Worth: $128 Billion | Age: 68 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Technology
Bill Gates diversified his fortune from software firm Microsoft into dozens of holdings, including waste disposal firm Republic Services and tractor maker Deere & Co.
8. Steve Ballmer
Net Worth: $121 Billion | Age: 68 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Technology
Steve Ballmer is the high-wattage former CEO of Microsoft, who led the company from 2000 to 2014.
9. Mukesh Ambani
Net Worth: $116 Billion | Age: 66 | Country/Territory: India | Industry: Diversified
Mukesh Ambani chairs and runs $110 billion (revenue) Reliance Industries, which has interests in petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecom, retail and financial services.
10. Larry Page
Net Worth: $114 Billion | Age: 51 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Technology
Larry Page stepped down as CEO of Alphabet, the parent company of Google, in 2019 but remains a board member and a controlling shareholder.
11. Sergey Brin
Net Worth: $110 Billion | Age: 50 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Technology
Sergey Brin stepped down as president of Alphabet, parent company of Google, in December 2019 but remains a board member and a controlling shareholder.
12. Michael Bloomberg
Net Worth: $106 Billion | Age: 82 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Finance & Investments
Michael Bloomberg cofounded financial information and media company Bloomberg LP in 1981.
13. Amancio Ortega
Net Worth: $103 Billion | Age: 88 | Country/Territory: Spain | Industry: Fashion & Retail
Amancio Ortega of Spain is one of the wealthiest clothing retailers in the world.
14. Carlos Slim Helu & family
Net Worth: $102 Billion | Age: 84 | Country/Territory: Mexico | Industry: Telecom
Mexico’s richest person, Carlos Slim Helú and his family control América Móvil, Latin America’s biggest mobile telecom firm.
15. Francoise Bettencourt Meyers & family
Net Worth: $99.5 Billion | Age: 70 | Country/Territory: France | Industry: Fashion & Retail
Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, the granddaughter of the founder of L’Oreal, is the richest woman in the world.
16. Michael Del
Net Worth: $91 Billion | Age: 59 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Technology
Michael Dell is chairman and CEO of Dell Technologies, which formed in 2016 via Dell’s $60 billion merger with computer storage giant EMC.
17. Gautam Adani
Net Worth: $84 Billion | Age: 61 | Country/Territory: India | Industry: Diversified
Gautam Adani is chairman of the $32 billion (revenue) Adani Group, with interests in ports, airports, power generation and transmission, and green energy, among others.
18. Jim Walton & family
Net Worth: $78.4 Billion | Age: 75 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Fashion & Retail
Jim Walton is the youngest son of Walmart founder Sam Walton.
19. Rob Walton & family
Net Worth: $77.4 Billion | Age: 79 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Fashion & Retail
Rob Walton is the eldest son of Walmart founder Sam Walton.
20. Jensen Huang
Net Worth: $77 Billion | Age: 61 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Technology
