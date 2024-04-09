Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin has shared her perspective on the most effective strategy for women seeking to attract wealthy men into their lives.

In an interview on the Delay Show, Salma expressed her belief that some women waste their time seeking assistance from “juju men” and “mallams” in hopes of attracting wealthy partners.

Instead, she advocates for prayer as the ultimate “kayamata” (a Hausa term referring to aphrodisiacs or love charms) for drawing wealthy men.

Salma revealed that her personal approach involves fervent prayer, particularly before bedtime, where she asks God to connect her with a wealthy partner who can positively impact her future.

“I pray to God anytime I go to sleep. And I tell him that he knows I’m not from a rich home, so he should connect me to my destiny helpers. I believe that meeting these rich people is a result of answered prayers,” Salma stated.

