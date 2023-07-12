Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin has recently responded to those who have been speculating about her physical appearance and suggesting that she should seek a refund from her surgeon.

In a candid statement, Mumin expressed her confidence in her own body and made it clear that she does not require anyone’s validation or negative comments about her appearance.

With a sense of self-assurance, Mumin declared that she possesses a mirror and is well aware of how she looks.

Additionally, she emphasised that she does not need the opinions of others, whether in person or on social media, to determine the state of her body.

The Away Bus actress acknowledged that some individuals had previously praised her former appearance, which they now refer to as the most beautiful body they had ever seen.

However, she denounced them as “hypocrites” for previously trolling her over the very same body.

“I know how I look, I don’t need anyone around me or on this app telling me how terrible my body looks. I saw my previous body that y’all loved so much yet trolled me over. Till recent times I didn’t even know y’all loved it with all your hearts.

“I saw that body and still went for this meaning I love this. If I wake tomorrow and don’t like this one I will change it and there is nothing none of you can do about it! Leave me alone wai. The one pressing it is not complaining neither am I complaining,” she wrote.

Addressing her critics directly, Mumin voiced her disinterest in their negative remarks, specifically regarding her buttocks, saying they have no effect on her.

In a firm tone, she advised those who dislike her enhanced figure and cannot refrain from expressing their opinions to direct their energy elsewhere.

“I’m addressing it because I have grown out of worrying about your comments about my buttocks. Nothing y’all say gets to me. Challey if you don’t like it and can’t keep mute go hang a transformer or jump into the sea.

“This is not an explanation because I don’t owe it to any of you. This is me setting the records straight and putting y’all in your places,” she wrote.

She acknowledged that she had initially denied undergoing any enhancements, but highlighted that she has the freedom to change her mind about her decisions, just like any other individual.

With a touch of sarcasm, she encouraged her detractors to spread the news of her body enhancement, emphasizing that she is an independent person and not answerable to anyone’s expectations.

“Looks like silence is not golden any more. Yes!! I denied it in the beginning, but I’m not God to not change my mind on my decisions. So yessss!!! I have enhanced my body, go into the world and spread the news. I am not any of you’s child,” she climaxed her statement.

Check out some of the comments below:

