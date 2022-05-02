It was a moment of glitz and glamour when female celebrities graced the premiere of the ‘Red Carpet’ movie at the Accra Mall.

The movie sheds light on the struggles filmmakers and other celebrated personalities go through to look presentable to their fans.

Actresses found inspiration from the films they were promoting on the red carpet – and came in their best outfits.

In attendance were Jackie Appiah, Roselyn Ngissah, Salma Mumin, Juliet Ibrahim, Kalsoume Sinare, and other casts of the movie.

Jackie Appiah looked dashing in a silky green gown. She matched her look with long wavy hair and jewelry.

Jackie Appiah Source: Instagram

Actress Roselyn Ngissah gave a representation of royalty as she settled for a colourful kente regalia.

Her beads and gold chains were all she needed to look elegant.

Salma Mumin’s yellow gown brought some illumination into the premise.

She went for a sparkling full gown and added a touch of feathers to the chest area.

Juliet Ibrahim looked simple yet elegant in a creamy fabric gown with lace sleeves.

She completed her look with glamorous makeup and a curly black hair that gave definition to her face.

Veteran actress, Kalsoume Sinare made her presence felt with an Ankara body-fitting wear and shimmery purse to match.

The educated Muslim woman covered her hair with a gold sparkling headpiece.