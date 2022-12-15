Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Salma Mumin, has set fans drooling over her all-black-themed photos to mark her birthday.
Miss Mumin turned a year older on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.
Taking to her Instagram page, she shared adorable photos of her in an all-black outfit to the admiration of her many fans and followers.
Wearing a black full-length dress, the actress posed in the midst of a black balloon backdrop with her name inscribed in a touch of white used as props for the birthday photoshoots.
ALSO READ:
Fans drool over Salma Mumin’s childhood photos
Fans react as Elikem, Salma Mumin’s ‘wedding’ visuals pop up
Her beauty in the visuals is one to behold with her perfectly touched-up face which she complemented with her ponytail hairstyle with her edges neatly laid.
The photos have attracted massive reactions from industry colleagues as well as fans who cannot help but offer prayers for her on a beautiful year ahead.