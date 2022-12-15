Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Salma Mumin, has set fans drooling over her all-black-themed photos to mark her birthday.

Miss Mumin turned a year older on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

Taking to her Instagram page, she shared adorable photos of her in an all-black outfit to the admiration of her many fans and followers.

Wearing a black full-length dress, the actress posed in the midst of a black balloon backdrop with her name inscribed in a touch of white used as props for the birthday photoshoots.

Credit: Salma Mumin Instagram

Her beauty in the visuals is one to behold with her perfectly touched-up face which she complemented with her ponytail hairstyle with her edges neatly laid.

Credit: Salma Mumin Instagram

The photos have attracted massive reactions from industry colleagues as well as fans who cannot help but offer prayers for her on a beautiful year ahead.