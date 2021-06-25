Fans and followers cannot help but continue to thank God for the life of Ghanaian actress, Salma Mumin.

This was after Miss Mumin posted her childhood photos on social media.

The photos captured the different stages of her life while growing up.

The first photo spotted the young actress in a white jumpsuit and a necklace as she poses for the camera in front of a blue trapdoor.

Young Salma Mumin

Another captured her in a flowery dress as she gives a fierce look for the camera in a garden with the third believed to be her teen years.

One thing that attracted attention about the photos was how the actress had maintained the same smile all these years.

ALSO READ:

She took to her Instagram page to post the photos as she expresses her heartfelt gratitude to God over how far she had come in life.

She captioned: Onyame ay3 bi ooo hmmm see little salma 🥰 still look same though 🥰🥰.

Her fans and followers, including colleague creative art industry players, have massively reacted to the photos.