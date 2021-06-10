Ghanaian actress, Salma Mumin, has caused a stir with her latest post on social media.

Miss Mumin has left his colleague industry players in awe after she decided to flaunt her lookalike mother.

The actress took to her Instagram page to share visuals of a hangout with her mum.

The rare visuals, which have set tongues wagging, captured an elderly woman adorned in colourful white and blue cloth and a hijab to match.

The duo beamed with smiles as they pose for the camera after a treat at Salma’s eatery.

Salma Mumin and mother

Posting the images, she captioned: Dinner with MAMA SALMA AT @salmaseatry 😁. Do we look alike? Well wait till you see me with my dad, we are like twins 👯‍♀️.

The likes of Lydia Forson, Mzvee, Mzbel, Roselyn Ngissah and Prince David Osei have all rushed to her comment section to praise her.

Others, who were left speechless, could only post love emojis to express their admiration for mother and daughter.

Watch the video below: