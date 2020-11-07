Social media users are drooling over actress Salma Mumin and colleague Elikem Kumordzie‘s latest visuals.
The duo are turning heads with their lovely kente wedding-themed visuals which have left many confused.
Though the visuals were to give fans a glimpse of their new fashion collection, they were captured in an all-loved up moment.
The video Miss Mumin posted on her Instagram page saw her in a beautiful dress made from colourful kente cloth with purple designs.
Mr Kumordzie also wore a beautiful kaftan-like outfit designed with the same kente used by Salma.
ALSO READ:
Her caption read: “We are happy to share our Joy and Work with the rest of the world.”
Meanwhile, the visuals have attracted mixed actions.
While some believe it is a movie, others are of the view that it is a ‘real’ marriage ceremony.
Watch the visuals below:
View this post on Instagram
Bride @salmamumin Groom @elikemkumordzie Photography @sorce_photography Videography @brandmotion_studios Event styling & decor @sproutaffair Kente gown @sima_brew Grooms wardrobe @elikemkumordzie_thetailor Makeup @makeupbyzulky Hairstylist @oh_my_hairr Venu @lamour_eventz Lighting & Special effects @gigkits Set design & backdrop @wildideasgh Drapery & ceiling works @big_abass_creations Kente : @Afyas_klosset #EliSal2020 https://www.instagram.com/p/CHQZ8nWDmsI/?igshid=6r6b62t24erx
View this post on Instagram
We are happy to share our Joy and Work with the rest of the world. . Bride @salmamumin Groom @elikemkumordzie Photography @sorce_photography Videography @brandmotion_studios Event styling & decor @sproutaffair Kente gown @sima_brew Grooms wardrobea @elikemkumordzie_thetailor Makeup @makeupbyzulky Hairstylist @oh_my_hairr Venu @lamour_eventz Lighting & Special effects @gigkits Set design & backdrop @wildideasgh Drapery & ceiling works @big_abass_creations . #EliSal2020