Social media users are drooling over actress Salma Mumin and colleague Elikem Kumordzie‘s latest visuals.

The duo are turning heads with their lovely kente wedding-themed visuals which have left many confused.

Though the visuals were to give fans a glimpse of their new fashion collection, they were captured in an all-loved up moment.

The video Miss Mumin posted on her Instagram page saw her in a beautiful dress made from colourful kente cloth with purple designs.

Mr Kumordzie also wore a beautiful kaftan-like outfit designed with the same kente used by Salma.

Her caption read: “We are happy to share our Joy and Work with the rest of the world.”

Meanwhile, the visuals have attracted mixed actions.

While some believe it is a movie, others are of the view that it is a ‘real’ marriage ceremony.

Watch the visuals below: