Actress Salma Mumin has taken to the same platform he lambasted telecommunication company, MTN Ghana on, Instagram, to apologise for her fake post that accused them of stealing her GHC 10,000.00.

According to a press release, Miss Mumin said her comment was unfortunate and thereby apologised unreservedly.

Her statement followed MTN Ghana’s legal threat against her for spewing lies to the public as an influencer.

MORE:

She was given 24 hours to debunk the false claim or face the law.

Read below: