Renowned Ghanaian man of God and evangelist, Rev Dr Lawrence Tetteh, has been spotted in a new video heartily dancing to one of Shatta Wale’s hit songs, ‘My Level.’

In the video, the popular man of God was seen on the dancefloor with International Central Gospel Church’s (ICGC) East Legon branch head pastor, Rev Ismaila Awudu and his wife.

The video showed Dr Tetteh showing off some classy dance moves and later being joined by the man of the moment.

While they danced, Dr Tetteh was seen giving his phone to someone to capture the moment for him.

READ ALSO:

Rev Awudu was seen singing Shatta Wale’s song as he also showed off his smooth dance skills.

The said video was captured during the 50th birthday celebration of Rev Awudu.

The ICGC East Legon branch head pastor and his pretty wife also renewed their wedding vows on that same day.

The event turned out to be a star-studded ceremony, as the likes of Rev Dr Mensa Otabil, Rev Stephen Wengham, Stacy Amoateng, Empress Gifty, Mama Zimbi, Tagoe Sisters and award-winning singer Joe Mettle were in attendance.