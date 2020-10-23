Accra Hearts of Oak have appointed Carlos Vaz Pinto as their new Technical Director ahead of the new football season.

The 46-year-old joins the Phobians after his contract with Portuguese U-23 side Famalicao ended in June this year.

Vaz Pinto’s previous experience on the continent is in Angola, where he managed two local teams – C.R.D Libolo and Caala.

He also spent a year as manager of Ethiopian side, Saint George SA, in 2017.

Vaz Pinto is expected to oversee the technical affairs at the club, alongside Head Coach Edward Odoom, in the upcoming Ghana Premier League season.

The Phobians start their 2020/21 Ghana Premier League with an away game against Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.