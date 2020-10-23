For many, it’s only Jesus who died and resurrected from the dead on the third day in order to fulfil the word of his father, God, so as to cleanse mankind from their sins.

There seems to be another resurrection story which is backed by a chilly account of a homeless 55-year-old woman, Doris Anthony of Accra, a mother of seven.

Doris said she gave birth to her seven children because she believed that things would improve one day.

Doris who spoke to SVTV Africa in an interview said along the line in her life, she received the calling of God to be his prophetess in order to spread the gospel and also provide solutions to others’ problems through miracles.

But, according to her, the calling came with spiritual attacks on her life, culminating in diseases that could not be diagnosed.

She said her sickness took a turn for the bad so much that parts of her body were beginning to decompose with no hope in sight.

After several years of battling the ailment, Doris said she died but it didn’t take long before she came back to life.

Per Doris’ narration, on the day she was being buried she came back to life, leaving the people with no choice but to take to their heels.

“When I came back [to life], I saw only my children crying while all other people had taken to their heels,” she narrated.

According to Doris, for the short period that she was dead, she was introduced to heaven where she was instructed by God to do his work.

“He [God] said if I failed to do his work, he would take my life again,” she added.

She said after she resurrected, life hasn’t been easy for her so she had to move from Yeji to Accra to ensure that she gets a better life for her seven children, all of whom don’t have anyone to call fathers.