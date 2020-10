A woman has been rescued from the collapsed church building at Akyem Batabi in the Eastern Region.

The unidentified woman was saved by the rescue team combing through the debris.

Adom News’ Kwasi Azor, who was on the grounds, reported that the lady was part of the worshippers who were trapped underground.

She was rescued from the debris after she responded to a call by one of the residents who volunteered to help the rescue team.

Watch video of how the rescue team saved the woman: