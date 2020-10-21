Rescue works are underway to save some worshippers trapped in a collapsed church building at Akyem Batabi in the Eastern Region.

The Church of Prosperity collapsed Tuesday afternoon while church service was in session.

The rescue team is made up of personnel from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), the Ambulance Service, Fire Service, the military and the Ghana Police Service.

District Chief Executive (DCE) for Asene-Manso-Akroso, Alex Incoom told correspondent Kwasi Azor on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem that the teams are using excavators to clear the grounds and save those trapped in the collapsed pit.

READ ALSO:

“The rescue team has not slept. They have been on the grounds since the building collapsed and told me they heard some people crying underground and so they are still trying to use the excavators to rescue them,” he said.

According to Mr Incoom, the building is more than 20 years and has still not been completed and could not fathom why the owner has abandoned the building for all these years.

Meanwhile, Kwasi Azor reported that 13 people have been rescued with nine confirmed dead while seven are in critical condition.