The National Sports Authority (NSA) has withdrawn its outrageous charges on clubs for using the Accra Sports Stadium.

The NSA on Tuesday, October 20 attracted a lot of backlash for claiming Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak will pay GH¢20,000 per game for using the edifice.

The two giants will be using the facility for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

For Hearts, it is their home grounds, but Kotoko have adopted it because the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi is undergoing renovation.

A statement from the NSA, categorising matches from A to C, said matches between Hearts and Kotoko are under category A, and matches involving these two clubs against any other opposition are grouped under category B and the home team will be made to pay GH¢20,000.00.

Other clubs such as Inter Allies, Legon Cities and Great Olympics and other Division One Clubs that will be using the venue have been categorised as C and these clubs shall pay GH¢15,000.00 for the venue.

But after criticisms on the statement issued on Tuesday, the NSA has withdrawn its statement.

Below is the full statement:

The 2020/21 Ghana Premier League will commence on November 13.