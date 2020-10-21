Member of Parliament for the Effutu constituency, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, has asked the National Democratic Congress (NDC) not to rejoice yet over their second place on the ballot paper.

The NDC picked number two slot for the December 7 elections, according to the balloting carried out at the Electoral Commission (EC) on Tuesday, October 19, 2020.

The development has been interpreted by members of the party as God’s plans to ordain former President John Mahama a second time.

Reacting to the interpretation on Adom TV’s Badwam show, the law maker opined otherwise.

To him, the NDC should not be too quick to jubilate or draw those conclusions, stating it could be a sign of their second defeat.

Meanwhile, former Adentan Member of Parliament, Kojo Adu Asare, who also spoke on the same show, attributed the NPP’s No. 1 place to all ‘bad events’ happening in the country.