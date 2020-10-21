Two out of six persons, who died in the collapse of a church building at Akyem Batabi in the Eastern Region, have been identified.

This was disclosed by a mortician at the Akim-Oda Government Hospital in an exclusive interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show on Wednesday morning.

According to him, two out of the six dead bodies conveyed to the Hospital on Tuesday, were identified by close relatives.

Church building collapse in Akyem Batabi

“So for now we are waiting for the other four deceased to be identified,” he noted.

All six who perished, according to reports, are women.

Meanwhile, our reporter, Kwame Gyan, who has been following the story at the hospital, reported that so far eight people, who suffered minor injuries from the collapse, have been discharged and sent home.

Background

A rescue operation is underway at Akyem Batabi in the Eastern Region where a three-storey church building collapsed, killing six people and injuring many others.

Adom News’ Kwasi Azor reported that several worshippers have been trapped in the church building.

The Church of Prosperity building collapsed Tuesday afternoon while church service was ongoing.