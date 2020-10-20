Some 148 Togo nationals are being held at the Saboba offices of the Ghana Immigration Service for crossing to Ghana illegally.

The 148, who were on transit to the Volta Region, entered Saboba and bordered a commercial vehicle heading out of the Saboba town when they were stopped.

Joy News has gathered that the passengers were screened and it turned out some were Tologese nationals.

Some of the nationals, who spoke to Joy News, said the immigration officers told them they had coronavirus that was why they were being detained.

They said they were told there was a ban on traveling to Ghana but added that they were not told that when they got to the border.

They said their voter identity cards were seized and they were asked to go back to Togo.

Some alleged they were made to pay monies ranging from two to 10 cedis before entering the area.