Rapper Sarkodie has added his voice to the tall list of celebrities around the globe who are condemning police brutality in Nigeria.

He sent out his condolences to families who have lost their members:

It is really crazy what’s still going on out there in Nigeria… RIP to Lives lost and strength to those still fighting for justice… God b with you #EndSARS.

Nigerians have been demonstrating against the incumbent government for the past week.

The protesters, consisting mostly of the youth, are “angry” with regards to governance and their Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the police unit, which they claim is bullying and extorting valuables from them rather them protecting their lives.