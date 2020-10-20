Executives and supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have marched the widow of the late Mfantseman Member of Parliament (MP), Ekow Hayford, to the Electoral Commission’s (EC) office.

Ophelia Hayford stormed the office with her crowd to file nomination for the Mfantseman constituency seat after it became vacant following her husband’s robbery-turned-murder incident.

NPP executives march Ekow Hayford’s widow to file nomination at EC’s office

Executives present were constituency Chairman, Alhaji Jibril Adams, First Vice Chairman, Regional Secretary and Organiser, Assin Central and Assin North Member of Parliament, Ewutu Senya’s Hawa Koomson, among others.

En-route the EC office, the crowd praised God and called on him to grace their new leader with anointing and determination to prove naysayers wrong.

However, madam Hayford, who has welcomed her new role, was weeping uncontrollably as her supporters comfort her with melodies.

Watch video below: