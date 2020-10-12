American rapper Kanye West has joined the tall list of celebrities across the globe criticising Nigeria’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), which forms part of their police unit.

In a Twitter post on Monday, October 12, 2020, the billionaire artiste backed the concerns of the citizens, adding that, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari must listen to the cries of his people.

I stand with my Nigerian brothers and sisters to end police brutality, the government must answer to the peoples cries #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria [SIC].

Nigerians have for the past few days embarked on a nationwide protest voicing out their spleens against SARS, a special police unit formed to combat crime in the country.

Protests against the squad were sparked by a video of a man allegedly being killed by police.

According to them, instead of being protected by SARS, they are rather abused and manhandled by the same people they expect protection from.

Some of the citizens have been shot at by the police whiles others have sustained various injuries but it hasnt deterred them to back out from the protest.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier said he was determined to end police brutality by introducing new reforms but protesters still demand that the unit be disbanded rather.

According to them, previous commitments to change police behaviour had had no effect so they want SARS to be wiped off completely.