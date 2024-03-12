At the latest Vultures listening party, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West revealed she’s following in her father’s footsteps.

The ten-year-old, who made her music debut on the Vultures 1 song “Talking,” attended the Vultures listening party at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Sunday, March 10.

Ye brought the venue to a standstill at one point so that North could make an announcement. “Hi, it’s Northie, and I’ve been working on an album for a long time,” she revealed to the crowd. “And it’s called Elementary School Drop Out.”

Ye and Kim’s two other children, 6-year-old Chicago West and 4-year-old Psalm West, were also in attendance.

Kanye bringing out Chicago & Psalm while North performs & announces her album pic.twitter.com/OyROO4gFSl — Ye Streams (@kanyestreams1) March 11, 2024

The album’s title is an obvious nod to her father’s debut album, The College Dropout. It remains to be seen when the record will be coming out, especially as her father is busy working on the second and third instalments of Vultures with Ty Dolla Sign, but she’s off to a strong start in the music industry after making her Billboard Hot 100 debut with “Talking” last month.

She is one of the youngest acts to ever chart, peaking at the No. 30 spot.

As for the long-teased Vultures 2, which missed its initial release date like its predecessor did multiple times, Ye suggested he and Ty were still cooking up in the studio.

He’s also revealed that Vultures 2 won’t be available on traditional streaming services, like Spotify and Apple Music. “Was talking with the team about how to release the next album. Like James Blake said streaming devalues our music. We sell albums on Yeezy.com,” Ye told a fan page over DM recently.

“I got 20 million Instagram followers. When five per cent of my followers buy an album. That’s one million albums sold, that’s 300K more than the biggest album last year.”

