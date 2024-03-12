Hearts of Oak coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, admitted that his team’s performance didn’t meet expectations in their 1-1 draw against Bofoakwa Tano on Monday at the WAFA Park in Sogakope.

Despite dominating the first half and taking the lead with Salifu Ibrahim’s goal, the Phobians couldn’t maintain their advantage, allowing Bofoakwa to equalize through Emmanuel Agyenim.

Despite their efforts to secure a win, Hearts of Oak couldn’t break through Bofoakwa’s defense, resulting in a draw. This leaves Hearts of Oak in eighth place, trailing the league leaders by seven points.

Coach Ouattara acknowledged that certain errors contributed to the draw, saying, “One or two things did not go well but it’s part of the game. There were some faults with the way we started but we tried to do the things well.”

He emphasized that mistakes are inevitable, stating, “It’s human nature; you can make some mistakes.”

Despite the setback, Hearts of Oak will aim to return to winning form in their next fixture against Dreams FC on Thursday in the matchday 21 games.

