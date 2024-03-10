The matchday 20 games of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League have ended at the various venues with interesting results with a game left to be played on Monday afternoon.

At the Naa Sheriga Sports Centre, Karela United surprised Asante Kotoko with a solitary goal on Saturday, courtesy of Giyasu Ibrahim’s strike in the 63rd minute.

Meanwhile, at the WAFA Park in Sogakope, Accra Lions dominated Berekum Chelsea with a commanding 5-0 victory.

Dominic Amponsah opened the scoring in the 31st minute, followed by Ali Mohammed doubling the lead just before halftime. Asuman Dankwah Blessing added two more goals in the second half, with Shawkan Mohammed sealing the win in the 89th minute.

In Sunday’s fixtures, Dreams FC secured a 2-0 victory over Nsoatreman FC at the Nana Kronmansah Park, thanks to Agyenim Mensah’s brace in the 3rd and 59th minutes.

Elsewhere, Nation FC and defending champions Medeama SC settled for a 1-1 draw at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, with goals from Hamidu Abdul Fatawu and Asamoah Boateng Afriyie.

Heart of Lions claimed a 2-0 win over Real Tamale United at the Kpando Stadium, with late goals from Ebenezer Abban and Akwasi Mahama securing the victory.

Bibiani Gold Stars triumphed over Great Olympics with a convincing 3-0 win at the DUN’s Park, courtesy of goals from Alex Aso, an own goal from Richard Botchway, and Frank Amankwah.

At the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, Bechem United shocked league leaders FC Samartex with a lone goal from Joseph Kinful in the 2nd minute.

Aduana Stars clinched a narrow 1-0 victory over Legon Cities at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park, with veteran striker Bright Adjei finding the back of the net.

On Monday, Hearts of Oak will host Bofoakwa Tano at the WAFA Park in Sogakope, kicking off at 15:00 GMT.

Currently, FC Samartex, Aduana Stars, Asante Kotoko, and Nations FC occupy the top four spots, while Heart of Lions, Bofoakwa Tano, and Real Tamale United find themselves in the relegation zone.

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘

Karela United 1-0 Asante Kotoko

Accra Lions 5-0 Berekum Chelsea

Nsoatreman FC 0-2 Dreams FC

Nations FC 1-1 Medeama SC

Heart of Lions 2-0 Real Tamale United

Bibiani Gold Stars 3-0 Great Olympics

Bechem United 1-0 FC Samartex

Aduana FC 1-0 Legon Cities FC

Hearts of Oak v Bofoakwa Tano [MONDAY]