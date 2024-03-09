Manchester United icon, Wayne Rooney has showered praise on Kobbie Mainoo, drawing parallels between the talented midfielder and a “young Bastian Schweinsteiger.”

Mainoo, from England with Ghanaian roots, showcased his prowess in his 22nd appearance across all competitions for Erik ten Hag’s squad against Everton at Old Trafford last Saturday.

The 18-year-old has dazzled spectators with his stellar performances this season, finding the back of the net twice for the team.

Notably, he clinched a spectacular winner in a thrilling 4-3 triumph against Wolverhampton Wanderers and also contributed to a 4-2 victory over Newport County in the FA Cup.

Rooney, speaking to TNT Sports, expressed his admiration for Mainoo’s remarkable maturity at such a young age.

He likened the midfielder’s style to that of a young Bastian Schweinsteiger, emphasizing Mainoo’s knack for making the right decisions on the field.

“I think he’s incredible for such a young age, with the maturity he’s shown,” Rooney told TNT Sports. When you see any young players come into the first team they’re normally a bit raw or play off the cuff.

“He reminds me of a young Bastian Schweinsteiger with how he plays, and he always seems to make the right decisions. He has a very bright future,” he added.

Meanwhile, amidst growing interest from England, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has initiated efforts to secure Mainoo’s commitment to play for the Black Stars, recognizing his immense potential despite his involvement with England’s youth teams.