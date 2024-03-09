The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced they will face Ghana in a friendly game on Friday, March 22.

The game will be staged in Marrakesh, Morocco.

The Super Eagles will renew their rivalry with Ghana in a much anticipated friendly game before wrapping up their March international window against Mali at the same venue.

Nigeria, who finished as runners-up at the recently concluded 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Ivory Coast will hope to build on their impressive performance at the 34th edition of the tournament.

On the side of the Black Stars, after exiting at the group phase of the AFCON for the second consecutive time will hope to continue their impressive run against their West African neighbours.

Ghana in the last six games against the Super Eagles have recorded two wins with the other four games ending in a draw.

The Black Stars after the Nigeria friendly will take on Uganda on March 26 to wrap up the March window.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is expected to announce a new head coach for the senior national team before the games.

Ghana has been without a substantive head coach following the dismissal of Chris Hughton and his entire technical team after Black Stars’ horrendous performance at the tournament.

According to multiple reports, Otto Addo is in the race to be reappointed as the head coach of the team.