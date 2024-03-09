Kai Havertz spared Aaron Ramsdale’s blushes as Arsenal earned a statement win over Brentford which puts them top of the Premier League before title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City meet on Sunday.

Arsenal, looking to lead the table for the first time since December, went in front through Declan Rice’s flicked header.

The home side continued to dominate possession and Havertz skewed wide their best opportunity to go further ahead.

But, out of nowhere, the good work in an assured first-half performance was undone by Ramsdale’s error.

The England keeper, playing because David Raya was ineligible against his parent club, dallied over a clearance and allowed a sliding Yoane Wissa to score.

Arsenal pushed for a second-half winner without much luck until Havertz popped up in space to head in Ben White’s cross.

Havertz, who Brentford argued should have been shown a second yellow card for diving before he scored, netted in his fourth consecutive Premier League game to put Arsenal a point clear of Liverpool and two ahead of Manchester City.

It led to joyous celebrations at Emirates Stadium, although the Gunners know their title rivals have the chance to go back above them at Anfield on Sunday.