Kim Kardashian opened up her views on finding a life partner after her divorce from Kanye West.

During an interview with James Corden, the 43-year-old reality TV star admitted that finding a husband is difficult for her.

“There’ll be moods where I’m just like, ‘You know what? I understand my life is really big and I understand it takes a really, really, really special, unique person to want to deal with that,’ ” she shared in the Thursday, February 15 episode of SiriusXM’s “This Life of Mine with James Corden” podcast. “I think my life is really fun and whoever comes in my life will have a really good time, but it’s a lot.”

The “American Horror Story” actress noted that she’s not in a rush to find new love. “I’m not lonely, so I’m good,” she revealed.

“I have my kids, I have work, I have my family, but it would be nice to share your life with someone, but when you do, it’s such a big [commitment], I don’t take that lightly.”

James later asked “The Kardashians” star if she wanted her potential husband to be someone famous, to which the mom of four responded, “They would just have to really somehow understand what this life is.” As for what “this life” refers to, that might include her four children and ex-husband Ye, who has been known to attack Kim’s ex Pete Davidson.

When the SKIMS mogul and the “Saturday Night Live” alum dated between October 2021 and August of 2022, the “Vultures 1” artist repeatedly slammed Pete. The rapper even attacked the comedian in two bizarre music videos for his track “Eazy”.

Later on during the new interview, Kim shared a list of things that her potential spouse has to have. “Accountable for actions. Takes accountability. Good teeth. Can hold their own. I don’t have to babysit all the time,” she said. “I mean, just a good genuine person that’s driven and has their own motivations in life to, the list is so long.”

Kim is currently rumoured to be dating Odell Beckham Jr. “They’re getting serious,” a source told Us Weekly recently. “Odell’s personality is much more private” than Kim. They explained that Kim and Odell are “trying to figure out the next steps.”

The insider further claimed that the alleged couple is considering taking the previously private relationship public. “Their relationship has been blossoming longer than people thought – for like a year,” the insider spilled.

