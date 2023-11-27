Renowned veteran actor, Amaechi Monagor, fondly known as Aguiyi is currently facing a challenging health crisis; battling kidney disease, diabetes, and stroke.

This is according to a recent update from his cousin who revealed they were managing his ailment until recently when his health deteriorated.

According to the cousin’s statement, Aguiyi had been managing diabetes over the years, however, the situation escalated when he was diagnosed with kidney disease and subsequently suffered a stroke.

Currently, his blood sugar levels are under control, but he remains hospitalized.

His cousin revealed that, Aguyi is presently undergoing intensive weekly dialysis, physiotherapy and other essential treatments at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital in Nigeria.

It was added in the announcement that, the cost of his medical expenses has put a strain on his family’s finances, despite the donations made in the past.

The cousin expressed gratitude for the support received thus far, acknowledging the contributions from well-meaning individuals, fans, friends, and various groups who have generously donated to aid in covering his hospital bills.

Nonetheless, his family has made an appeal for more donations towards his comprehensive treatment and recovery, adding that no contribution is too small.

Amidst this trying time, the family implored everyone to keep Amaechi Monagor in their thoughts and prayers.