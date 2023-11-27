Ghanaian Highife musician, Kuami Eugene has subtly responded to the claims by his former house help.
His ex-house help, Mary in a recent interview disclosed that, the singer sacked her for returning late from an errand.
She also revealed that, she is paid just GH¢400 cedis monthly.
Kuami Eugene on an X (formerly twitter) expressed shock about the news with the Ghanaian phrase “Nipa Bi Y3 Cobra.”
The phrase literally means ‘some human beings are cobras’.
— Kuami Eugene (@KuamiEugene) November 26, 2023