Ghanaian Highife musician, Kuami Eugene has subtly responded to the claims by his former house help.

His ex-house help, Mary in a recent interview disclosed that, the singer sacked her for returning late from an errand.

She also revealed that, she is paid just GH¢400 cedis monthly.

Kuami Eugene on an X (formerly twitter) expressed shock about the news with the Ghanaian phrase “Nipa Bi Y3 Cobra.”

The phrase literally means ‘some human beings are cobras’.

