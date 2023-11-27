A former Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa, has said his dismissal is taking a toll on his son’s studies.

According to him, his son whose identity and level of education he did not disclose has become a subject of mockery among his peers.

The former Adentan Member of Parliament together with three others, Hopeson Adorye, former General Secretary, Nana Ohene Ntow and former Madina MP, Boniface Abubakar Saddique were on last Monday expelled from the NPP.

The leading member of Alan Kyeremanten’s Movement for Change who all this while has acted unperturbed has said his family has been badly affected, considering his years of committed service to the NPP.

“When you offer yourself to lead people, it is a huge responsibility. In my case, it has affected my wife and children. With the question you are asking me now, my child has become a victim of mockery because his father was dismissed. Now, he is unable to focus and it is affecting his studies,” Mr. Boaben Asamoa said in an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.

The former MP asserted that, the NPP should not take lightly circumstances that led to his dismissal

“Some are saying I left the party because I am annoyed. That cannot be taken lightly. As they keep saying that he is annoyed because someone else is leading the party, they should know that what they themselves are annoying and displeasing. I am not annoyed at anything going on,” he added.

ALSO READ: