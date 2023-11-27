Artiste manager and entertainment critic, Mr Logic has backed his artiste, Mo’ Spence’s comments that some Ghanaian musicians are better off quitting music.

The Ghanaian/Jamaican dancehall artiste in an interview stated that, money pushes talented musicians more than anything else.

“Music is not about luck. You need proper planning to succeed. You don’t blow just because of luck. In fact, you need to work for that. I have been around for a while and studied the Ghanaian music scene and trust me, most of the musicians are just wasting their time and need to be told the truth,” she said.

Backing her statement, Mr Logic on Daybreak Hitz with Andy Dosty said young talents in Ghana are quitting music due of lack of funding.

“People are quitting music in Ghana every day. Don’t find any problem with what Mo’Spence said because that is the reality, if you don’t have money, its hard to propel the talent,” he said.

Replying to comments that Mo’ Spence made that statement for ‘hype’, Mr Logic disagreed.

“If I want my artiste to make the headlines, I am news myself, I can do that myself” he said.