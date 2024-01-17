Artiste manager and musician, Emmanuel Barnes, popularly known as Mr Logic, has come to the defence of New Force leader, Nana Kwame Bediako also known as Cheddar.

According to him, Ghanaians must allow him to pursue his political aspirations without unwarranted criticism.

Mr Logic emphasized that Cheddar, despite being a young man, should not be hindered from aspiring to the highest office in the country, adding that, age should not be a barrier to leadership and that every individual has the right to aim for the presidency.

In a Facebook post, Mr Logic stated, “Is only in GHANA that when a young man aspires to take leadership, then he is tagged a thief. Leave CHEDDAR Alone pls. Ghana don’t belong to any family or GROUP!!”

Mr Logic believes that, this stereotype should not be applied to Cheddar, asserting that Ghana is a democratic nation where anyone, regardless of age or background, has the right to aspire to the highest seat of power.

It remains unclear how Ghanaians will respond to Cheddar’s political aspirations, and whether Mr Logic’s call to “Leave Cheddar Alone” will influence public opinion on the matter.

