Ghanaian musician and songwriter, Okyeame Kwame and his wife, Annica Nsiah-Apau, have celebrated their 15th marriage anniversary.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Okyeame Kwame appreciated his wife for the love and growth of their marriage.

“Out of all the experiences I have enjoyed and endured in my loooonnngg life, falling in love with you is the most beautiful, heart warming, mushy, comfortable and friendly experience I have ever had,” he captioned.

Mrs Nsiah-Apau also in an Instagram post noted some of his romantic ways and how thankful she is to have the rapper as her husband.

”Such an absolute treasure I have for a husband! Thank you for the guidance, for the plenty of jokes, for being a guiding beacon to our kids, and for having standards. The best travel partner there is.”

“For our 19 years of being together and 15 years of being married, your little messages during the day, some out of nowhere, some planned, some on spur of the moment are just romantic and always make my day and never get old.”

