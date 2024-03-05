Ghanaian musician, Okyeame Kwame has revealed why he did his latest song ‘Sika’ with Kofi Kinaata.

After the release of the song on March 4, 2024, a lot of music fans have not just admired the synergy of the collaboration but have also wondered why the Rap Dacta would team up with the Fante Rap God for such a masterpiece.

According to Okyeame Kwame, he had always wished to have a song with Kofi Kinaata, because he respects his creativity. Kwame was the only one who had won the Songwriter of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards (GMA) twice until Kofi Kinaata came to change the narrative, by winning it on three occasions.

“I wanted to know what is in that head, and I called him for us to do a song together, and during the recording sessions, I realised why he is a great writer, ‘the boy get common sense period’. Very intelligent, very smart, he has learnt the trick and the trade,” he said.

Okyeame Kwame further noted that it is a big opportunity for him to do a song with Kofi Kinaata, especially taking into consideration all his sterling artistic attributes.

‘Sika’ aims to inspire people to brazen out the vagaries of life to made ends meet.

“It is who I have become currently, most of the things I do is to seek to bring out difficult times and triumphant moments, from poverty to riches,” he said.

‘Sika’ is an infectious blend of Kofi Kinaata’s unbridled lyricism, and Okyeame Kwame’s carefully woven Rhythmic African Poetry (RAP) with a melodic touch. Musically, ‘Sika’ is a melange of drill and highlife.