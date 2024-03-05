The collaboration between Africa’s leading music streaming and download platform, Boomplay, and reliable smart life brand, itel, resulting in the new itel P55 Series campus activation and music festival, dubbed “Power Up Your Life”, has chalked yet another successful roll out over the weekend.

Following the memorable celebrations that characterised the “Power Up Your Life” events on campuses in Nigeria, Tanzania and Kenya, a couple of weeks ago, anticipation was high among students when the Accra City Campus of the University of Ghana and Accra Technical University were announced to host Ghana’s edition from 26th Feb to 2nd March 2024.

The week-long fun-packed product activation and music festival aims to bring an immersive fun experience of technology and music to tertiary campuses.

Truly, it lived up to expectations by concurrently treating students of both campuses to fun games, social trends, music from top Boomplay playlists, photo moments, interactive demos of itel’s mobile devices and product giveaways for four days before crowning all activities with concert on each campus.

On Friday, 1st March 2024, Boomplay and itel produced an unforgettable music show to climax the “Power Up Your Life” campus activation and festival at the University of Ghana Accra City Campus with spectacular performances from headliners, EL and Tulenkey.

Then on Saturday 2nd March 2024, the last day of the festival at Accra Technical University, a mega concert was held at the Basketball complex area where the launch of itel’s new P55 Series Smartphone and E1 Smartwatch was a major highlight.

itel P55+, the first 45W fast charging smartphone of itel, features a long-lasting battery and high entertainment, which is highly recommended to students and music lovers.

The headline artistes for the ATU concert included Wendy Shay, Fameye, Amerado, Yaw Tog and Pappy Kojo.

They delivered amazing performances much to the delight of the audience who had gathered in thousands.

Before the headline artists performed, notable emerging acts and new sensations including Olivetheboy, Romeo Swag, Maya Blu, DSL, Kofi Bruce, Crispen, Yaw Darling, Lali x Lola and Dynasty dance group treated the crowd to a variety of music and dance performances.

Commenting on the partnership with itel and the success of the “Power Up Your Life” festival, Elizabeth Ntiamoah-Quarshie, General Manager, Boomplay Ghana, shared that, “We are delighted to partner with itel to bring the best technology and music experience to the student community here in UG Accra City Campus and Accra Technical University.”

“This partnership is in line with our plans to extend the unparalleled music experience on the Boomplay platform to our users and their communities. We believe that by directly engaging students and the general public, we will open more avenues for the Boomplay brand to be experienced as has happened all week.”

Michael Tuekpe, Marketing Manager for itel Ghana also expressed excitement about the partnership and festival, stating, “This collaboration with Boomplay aligns with our commitment to merging cutting-edge technology with entertainment.”

“We planned to provide students and the public with an immersive experience, showcasing our latest itel devices and Boomplay’s extensive music offerings. I believe we have delivered an unforgettable experience of technology and music with the Power Up Your life campus activation and music festival.”

Relive the memorable moments of the “Power Up Your life” campus activation and music festival on the official Boomplay Ghana and itel Ghana social media accounts or via hashtag #PowerUpYourLifeFestival.

