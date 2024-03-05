The Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Samuel Dubik Mahama, has expressed his deep concerns about the impact of his role on the safety and well-being of his family.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express, Mr Mahama, who has been at the helm of ECG, shed light on the difficulties he faces in managing the responsibilities of his position.

The Managing Director disclosed that his life has been threatened, and the safety of his children and family has been jeopardized since assuming the role.

“Doing this job is not the easiest thing, your life is being threatened, and to put the lives of your children and family in limbo it’s not fair. And these are things that have been happening to me,” Mahama revealed during the interview.

The Managing Director further emphasized that the challenges he faces are often exacerbated when false accusations are made against him or the power distribution company.

He urged the public to verify facts before making accusations, stating, “… it is always when people are complaining that somebody has taken an amount of money or something has been moved, it is not fair. Get the facts right.”

Expressing his frustration, Mr Mahama highlighted the growing trend of spreading misinformation in the country, emphasising the need for responsible reporting.

“We’re getting to a point in this country, where waking up in the morning and brandishing things that are not true is the order of the day, and that is not fair,”he stated.

His frustration comes amidst incessant power outages that are being experienced in the country. Ghanaians have asked ECG to come out with a power outage timetable for all and sundry to know that ‘dumsor’ [power cuts] has returned.

Meanwhile, Mr Mahama has given the assurance that issues that resulted in the recent power outages have been resolved, hence, the intermittent power cuts will be a thing of the past.

ALSO READ: