Stonebwoy has received acknowledgement after defeating top Ghanaian musicians; Sarkodie and Shatta Wale in Boomplay rankings.

After 13 years of doing consistent music, Stonebwoy has finally received five award plaques for songs which streamed highest on that platform in 2019.

The songs, ‘Shuga’, featuring Beenie Man, ‘Ololo, featuring Teni, hit track ‘Bawasaba’ and overall was his ‘Epistle of Mama Album’ which clocked the highest with five million streams.

An excited Stonebwoy rushed to Instagram to unveil his awards, as well as thank his fans worldwide and his army, Bhim Nation for supporting him.

Stonebwoy can also brag about being the first Reggae Dancehall artiste in Africa to win Black Entertainment Television award.

Watch Stonebwoy below: