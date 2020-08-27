The General Overseer of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre, Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, has bemoaned his neglect by the incumbent government.

According to the renowned man of God widely known has Prophet One; the party has been ungrateful to him after helping them win the 2016 elections.

He made the revelation while delivering a sermon in which he condemned the change in the attitude of some people now occupying big positions.

He indicated some goodies, which he should be enjoying from these ‘big men’, were yet to see the light of day after helping the party garner massive support for then candidate Akufo-Addo.

“They were always in my church in the runoff to the 2016 elections and should have given me a land cruiser by now but I haven’t even received a tricycle [K3k3] from them,” he lamented.

Watch the video below: