Some women at Dome Faase in the Greater Accra region are pleading with the military to release their husbands as they are innocent.

Their plea comes after a team of soldiers rounded up about 50 residents in the area near Kasoa where two soldiers were assaulted on Tuesday.

One woman, who only gave her name as Favour, in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem recounted how residents were arrested.

She explained her husband, who is a tailor and was at work when the incident happened, was arrested when he got home from work.

“My husband and his brother were arrested by the military after the assault but they are innocent. They even arrested us including our five kids but released us just this dawn but are still holding up to our men. They should please release them because they are bread winners and we are hungry, we have no food to eat. We are scared for our lives,” she cried.

Wife of the assembly man for Obom, who also spoke on the show, said her innocent husband has also been arrested.

“We are women and arresting our men means you want us to be sad. We are pleading with the military to release them because those who caused the mayhem are out of the town.

“My husband was even arrested when he was only wearing boxers and he left his phone at home so we don’t even know what’s happening to him,” she lamented.

The women said the presence of the military is causing more harm to them and therefore want the government to intervene as their lives are at risk.

