Residents of Tarkwa Dompem in the Western region, on Wednesday evening, had to run for their lives after a raid by police officials in the town.

According to statements by some residents of Tarkwa Dompem, the police, while effecting a court order for the destoolment of the Chief for the area, fired several warning shots which caused a melee in the town.

Residents for fear of losing their lives have fled the town and are finding refuge in nearby bushes and towns.

Sister to the ‘wanted’ chief in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem on Thursdsay, said the police forcefully evicted them and other relatives living in the palace and threw out their belongings.

Speaking further in the interview, she accused the police of setting the palace on fire, forcing the chief to jump out of the one storey-building palace.

But in a video, a police officer is seen ardently asserting to the Member of Parliament ( MP) for the area, that the fire was set up by the chief himself to avoid arrest.

George Mireku Duker, the MP for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, also in an interview on the same show, corroborated assertions made by some residents to the Dwaso Nsem team and bemoaned the approach of the police in effecting the court order.

According to him, the issue could have been solved amicably without the unnecessary tension created in the town.

The MP further said that at some point, he himself had to run for cover as the police were shooting indiscriminately.