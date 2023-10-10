Member of Parliament for Tarkwa Nsuaem constituency, George Mireku Duker says Medeama Sporting Club is aiming to win the CAF Champions League trophy.

In their first attempt in the CAF elite competition, the Ghana Premier League champions will play in the group stage of the tournament.

Following the draw conducted last week, Medeama SC has been paired with reigning Champions, Al-Ahly, Tanzanian Champions Young Africans & Algerian side CR Belouizdad in Group D.

According to Mr. Duker who also doubles as a Board member of the club, they are ready to face any opposition.

He added that, they are eager to change narrative of Ghanaian clubs failing to perform in the Champions League.

“We want to take the trophy, that’s our aim, we are not just going to participate. That’s why I said, we are going to shock the world. We are the underdogs obviously but watch out for Medeama, whichever team comes up, we are ready to face them” he told Citi Sports.

“The supporters back home are also ready for whichever team comes up to face at Tarkwa. We want to go ahead perform and so we can gradually increase our slots in CAF’s competitions” he added.

Medeama SC will travel to Egypt first to face Al-Ahly on the 24-25 November, before welcoming CR Beliouzdad to Tarkwa on December 1-2, then Young Africans again at home on December 8-9, make an away trip to Dar es Salaam at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

On 23-24 February, they take on Al-Ahly here in Ghana, then a final trip to Algeria to face CR Belouizdad.

