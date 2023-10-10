The leadership of the 2023 batch of students of the Ghana School of Law has expressed satisfaction with the pass rate for this year’s call to the bar.

Over 900 persons are reported to have been passed by the Independent Examination Committee of the General Legal Council, including 499 students who were denied admission into the Ghana School of Law two years ago but later admitted after a series of protests and appeals.

Speaking to Citi News after the release of the results, the immediate past SRC President of the Ghana School of Law, Odupong Agyapong Atta-Agyapong, said this year’s ceremony will record the highest number of persons to be called to the bar.

“It’s exciting how students are reacting on their WhatsApp pages and statuses. For the first time, we are going to have over 900 students called to the Ghana bar. It’s quite historic given the turn of events in the past” he said.

Atta-Agyapong urged students who did not make it on the list to remain steadfast and work towards being called in the mini-call in March next year.

“It’s not the end of the road. We have a mini-call, and it’s expected that next year these students will be offered the opportunity to sit for the supplementary exams, and when they are successful, they will be called” he added.

ALSO READ: