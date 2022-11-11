Deputy Information Minister, Fatima Abubakar, has said a decision to put Ghanaian YouTuber, Elorm Ababio aka Ama Governor’s call to the bar is not a novelty.

Without mentioning names, the Minister, who is also a lawyer on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show, said people had suffered similar fates in the past.

This, she explained, was due to their failure to demonstrate good character as expected of students of the law.

Ama Governor was expected to be called to the Ghana Bar on Friday as she graduates with her colleagues to formally join the profession.

Despite her successful completion of the professional law programme that saw her pass her exams and scale the interview session as well, this dream will not come to fruition.

This decision, according to the General Legal Council, follows a complaint received from a ‘concerned citizen’ alleging that she ‘lacks good character’.

Ama Governor

A three-member committee has since been set up to investigate the matter while her call has been put on hold pending the outcome of the investigation.

Reacting to the development, Madam Abubakr noted Ama will not be the first nor the last to suffer such a situation though she is not privy to the basis in her case.

“There are two things expected of any student before you can be called to the bar; the first is to pass your exams and also demonstrate good character.

“You go before a panel who determines the good character after an interview and though it is discretionary, it is very important,” she said.

The Minister, however, urged Ama to take advantage of the committee’s hearing.

“She has every right to petition and it is the right of natural law and I believe the law school also holds that view so they will set up a panel for her to come and respond,” she added.

