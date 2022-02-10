Deputy Information Minister, Fatima Abubakar, has taken her turn on Reboot Your Life series, a segment on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem.

Growing up, she wanted to be a teacher and be a change agent in her community but her plans changed during her Senior High School (SHS) and University days.

Her participation in students politics at the University of Ghana, Fati started, generated her interest in serving her country.

Profile

This young lawyer was born on the 16th of 1986 in Moshie Zongo, Kumasi in the Ashanti Region. She hails from Garu in the Upper Eat region.

Fati Abubakar attended foundation of Jesus Christ for her primary education. She is an old student of the Kumasi Academy. After three years of her studies, she then proceeded to the University of Ghana to study for her degree. Whilst in the University, she was the Vice President of Akuafo hall and subsequently contested as the Coordinating Secretary for National Union for Ghana Students (NUGS).

She is a lawyer by profession and was called together with her colleague hard-working lawyers to the bar in December 2020. She was appointed as the deputy director of communications at the presidency by President Akufo-Addo in 2017. In 2021, due to her great communication skills and humility, she was appointed deputy Minister of Information.

Prior to her appointment, she was a member of the Lawson Resort, Danquah Institute and SRN engineering. She is as well a board member of Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited.

Mentors

Her mentors are First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Second lady, Samira Bawumia, former First lady Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings and former Information Minister, Oboshie Sai-Coffie.

“I draw so much inspiration from these women because of their charisma, leadership qualities how they handle issues even in the face of public ridicule,” Fati stated.

Challenges

Her biggest challenge has been how to balance her role as a mother, wife and public servant. However, the mother of two said she also sees it as opportunity to impact her society.

What has helped her, the deputy Information Minister explained is how she has scheduled her time for family and work.

“She has cut down on a lot of social activities which will not impact positively in her life.”

Advice

The deputy Information Minister charged young ladies to be focused and not rely on men for money. Fati urged the youth to have a mindset of possibilities and build moral character for a brighter future.

Fati is known to be the first Lawyer to emerge from her community, Moshie Zongo, Kumasi.

Her feat as an outstanding personality within her community has resonated every corner of the Zongo such that she is now a mentor to many young girls especially those who get inspired by her profession.

Fati Abubakar is still committed to fulfilling her dream as a teacher to be a blessing to others.

